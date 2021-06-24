More Kentuckians (including impacted Jackson Countians) affected by recent flooding may be eligible to apply for disaster food benefits during a six-day application process that begins Wednesday, June 23 and ends Monday, June 28, 2021. This is possible because Gov. Beshear’s administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have received approval for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
These are benefits for flood-affected residents who lived or worked in the following counties between Feb. 26 and March 14, 2021, which received an Individual Assistance Declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
“Once again we are thankful for FEMA’s continued partnership in helping Kentuckians rebuild from devastating flooding,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, more Kentuckians can receive the support they need to feed their families as far too many continue to be impacted by effects of historic flooding.”
Residents of affected counties who would not ordinarily be eligible under SNAP guidelines may qualify temporarily if they lived or worked in these flooded areas of Kentucky. A person may be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if their home or belongings were damaged or destroyed and if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss or reduction of income as a result of the flooding.
On June 7, when nine initial counties were announced as eligible for food assistance, Gov. Beshear said his administration was seeking D-SNAP approval from USDA for 22 additional counties.
Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub said flood victims are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP benefits by calling the DCBS Call Services Center at 855-306-8959. They may alternatively choose to apply in person at the local offices in the county DCBS offices listed below, but phone applications can make the process go more quickly. Approved applicants will pick up their benefit cards in the local office.
Here is the local DCBS office address for in-person application and picking up D-SNAP cards:
Jackson County: 1038 McCammon Ridge Rd., McKee, KY 40447
Daily application times and local office hours for D-SNAP are shown in Table 1:
Local DCBS staff will determine eligibility for victims based on available income and liquid resources minus unreimbursed disaster-related expenses. All resources except cash on hand and bank account balances will be excluded from the eligibility determination. Current benefit levels are based on the current table (Table 2):
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.