Discovering Jackson County’s First People
EKU Archeology Field School Returns to Jackson County
Over the last several years, Eastern Kentucky University has collaborated with the National Forest Service to send students to rural Jackson County in search of evidence of the first people to walk these hills. As with most things, Covid 19 shut down the planned 2020 field school but in late May of this year the team returned to Jackson County so continue the search.
This year the field school is focusing on a large rock shelter that had previously suffered extensive damage caused by looters. Looters are those who, for reasons running from curiosity to profit, have been digging up archeological sites all over the area for years. Most are searching for “arrow heads” to sell or add to their collection and have little understanding or regard for the important information they are destroying in the process. An arrowhead, out of context or “situ”, may carry with it some information based on shape or style. This information may give an approximate age for the artifact but all other context is lost and with it valuable information about the people who once lived here and the lives they led.
The field school project is an endeavor by EKU and the National Forest Service to explore these disturbed sites to gain information that will help with their preservation and protection. The importance of preservation and protection cannot be stressed enough. The looters who had dug up the current site could not possibly have understood how much of the picture of Kentucky’s first people they destroyed and how much more they could have potentially destroyed. Fortunately for the field school, and for everyone who cares about ancient culture, there remained in the layers of soil and time enough evidence of ancient occupation to learn a great deal about the people who once made Jackson County their home.
While many think of Archeology as being limited to the discovery of artifacts such as stone tools, pottery, and other obvious material evidence the truth has a far broader scope. In the current field school site the students have found several features that shed light on the lives of the first people of this area. For example two features were found that give us insight into how these people prepared food. What may look like a small collection of stone cobbles to the untrained eye turned out to be a hearth used for preparing food and tucked between two sandstone boulders the team found an earth oven with sandstone cooking stones overlying a charcoal filled pit. The team also found fragments of limestone tempered pottery, stone tools, spear points, an elk tooth and a turkey spur and excavation is ongoing this week. All of these things give us a picture of the daily lives of Jackson County’s first inhabitants. It is not hard to picture them gathered in the deep shelter, occupied with daily tasks such as knapping stone tools, sewing hides with bone awls, sorting and preparing foods that have been gathered, from tubers to acorns, fruits and berries and wild greens and bringing in the meat of elk or deer, rabbit, turkey or quail to be roasted.
An “arrowhead” taken out of it’s context could never allow us to see such a full picture of the lives of the people who walked here before us. It is that essential difference that Dr. Jon Endonino, Associate Professor of Anthropology and leader of the EKU Archeology Field School, would like to stress most of all. It is his hope, as well as the hope of the National Forest Service, that understanding how much valuable information can be destroyed or lost through looting might convince the curious to leave these sites undisturbed so that , in the future, they may give us a better picture of life in the past.
At sites such as this in Jackson County, it was found that people have been occupying and using these rock shelters for at least 10,000 years. One artifact found during the Jackson County Sun’s visit to the site would probably have been discarded by looters because it was broken and therefore not valuable to them. However, this single artifact alone pushes back the occupation date of this rock shelter to the Early Archaic period (8-10,000 years) Subsequent finds at the site push the occupation back even further to approximately 11,000 years ago.
What this tells us is that before the beginning of the Agricultural Revolution in Mesopotamia, thousands of years before the pyramids were constructed and 9,500 years before Christopher Columbus left Spain in search of the Indies, people had made Jackson County their home. They hunted here, raised their children here, cared for their elderly here, lived, loved and died here. Their lifestyle might have been different from ours but the purpose and passing of their days was much the same.
The data that can be recovered from such sites helps us understand not only the lives of early Native Americans but also gives us insight into the lives of our own ancestors before the advent of civilization as we know it today. Human culture is an ancient story and it is a story that belongs to all of us.
It is illegal to dig for artifacts in the National Forest and those caught doing so can be arrested and charged with a felony. Further, if human remains are found, even on private property, one may be charged under Kentucky’s law against disturbing unmarked graves. These are the legal consequences of such actions. The human consequences go deeper and represent a greater loss as they take from everyone the chance to understand those that came before us.
The EKU Archeology Field School will wrap up this years session this week. It is hoped that the Sun will be able to obtain a more in depth report of all that was found there so that it may be shared with our readers but this will take time. Digging things up is just the beginning. Much cleaning, identifying and cataloging lies ahead for these students. They will gain a wealth of experience and knowledge from their weeks in Jackson County and, thanks to their work, Jackson County will gain a wealth of knowledge and understanding about our First People.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.