JC Sun Court Report

Bowles, Crystal Lynn; Oper Non-Motor Veh U/Influ Of Intoxicants; Dismissed w/o prejudice at req of co. attrny

Bowles, Crystal Lynn; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Subs, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 1/25/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA

McCulley, Louise; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Recall WOA, Pre-Trial Conference 2/8/2021 @9:30AM

Abner, Brittany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 4/5/2021 @9:30AM

Bennett, Trevor; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession; Guilty Plea, $25 + court costs

Bowles, Aaron M; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Court Trial 2/2/2021 @9:30AM

Carpenter, Elizabeth; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Pre-Trial Conference 4/5/2021

Collins, Gregory; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof

Collins, Lenora Kelly; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees, Or Fines; Review date 4/5/2021 @9:30AM

Creech, John; Failure To Register Transfer OF Motor Vehicle; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Equipment; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Davidson, Brandon Keith; Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree (3 counts); Criminal Mischief- 1st Degree; Continued to 1/21/2021 @9:30AM

Davidson, Brandon Keith; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Registration Plate; Continued to 1/21/2021 @9:30AM

Delacey, Kim Robison; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, def did not appear

Duff, Jesse C; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 1s; Not Guilty Plea, Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 3/22/2021 @9:30AM

Gibbs, Coleman McDowell; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 1/21/2021 @9:30AM

Gill, Roger D; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Continued to 1/25/2021, send court notice

Gill, Zachary; Operate MV U/Influ Of Subsdt-1st; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM

Hall, Katrina Mae; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees, Or Fines; Write off fine- close case

Hammonds, Samantha; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning

Harrison, Alena; TICS, 1st degree, 1st Offense (>=GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count #1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration, recognize def to appear in circuit court on 4/6/2021 @11AM, send count #2 w/felony

Hubbard, Joe; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst- 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Poss Controlled Sub,1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Poss A Cont Sub; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 2/22/2021 @9:30AM

Hurley, Casper; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, License To Be In Possession; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Produce Insurance 

Hurst, Derrick; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Harassment- No Physical Contact; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM

Johnson, Andrew Ray; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice

Jones, Regina; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Continued to 1/25/2021 9:30AM

Kincaid, Harold Franklin; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit

Lunsford, Donald Wayne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (Limited Access); Guilty Plea, $50 + court costs

Marcum, Megan Ariel; Speeding 16MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over Limit, Guilty Plea, $50 , Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Guilty Plea, $200 fine + $425 , order to attend and complete DUI school, license suspended

McCowan, Michael; Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More; Amended to Receiving Stolen Property U/>$500 But U/$10,000; hearing held, probable cause found on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration, recognize def to appear in Jackson circuit court @ 4/6/2021 @11AM to answer indictment if one might be returned

McKinney, Shawn; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, 7 days jail (credit 7 days) in lieu of fines

Melton, Austin Blake; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Amended to Criminal Attempt to commit Poss Cont. Substance, 1st, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 5 days), 2 years conditional discharge, Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Dismissed w/o prejudice, Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Review 2/8/202021 @9:30AM

Moore, Angel Elizabeth; Criminal Mischief- 3rd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice at req of C/W

Moore, Brittany Sue; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM

Murrell, Derrick; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/8/2021, send court notice

Newton, Kimberly; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/25/2021 @9:30AM

Peters, Jonathan Scott; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning

Pierce, Ronnie; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/LSD, 1st Offense; 1/25/2021 @9:30AM

Pierce, Ronnie; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Poss Of Marijuana; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Review 1/25/2021 @9:30AM

Powell, Joshua; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Rich, Brianna; Complicity, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree; Complicity Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree- Police Officer; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice

Roberts, Angela Renee; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept

Siler, William; Operating Veh W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/proof, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 2-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice,  Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Improper Equipment; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor

Siler, William R; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, $25 + court costs, 4/5/2021, One Headlight; Operating Veh W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Smith, Cheryl; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid

Smith, Lester; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 1 days jail (credit 1 day)

Sparks, Kimberly; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 4/19/2021 @9:30AM

Spurlock, Christopher; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM

Spurlock, Christopher; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Booster Seat Violations; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Veh; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Equipment; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM

Spurlock, Christopher; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Booster Seat Violations; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM

Spurlock, Christopher; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security,1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Criminal Littering; Continued 2/8/2021 @9:30AM

Swanson, Norma; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM

Terry, Preston Scott; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Pre-Trial Conference 1/25/2021 @9:30AM

Turner, Jeffrey Martin; Poss Controlled Sub,1st Degree,1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM

Turner, Jeffrey Martin; Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree

Witt, Randal; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, 2 days jail (credit 2 days) in lieu of fine, Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice on motion of co attrny

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you