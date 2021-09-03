District Court News Of 08/30/2021 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Bingham, Amy Michelle; Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting U$500; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, will hire attorney, Pre-Trial Conference 9/27/2021
Boggs, Joshua Shawn; Flagrant Non Support; Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 9/13/2021
Bowling, Jeffery Scott; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 12/6/21
Chaney, Edmund W; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; FTA $100
Cunagin, Harold; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-2nd; Jury Trial 1/6/2022
Doherty, Shannon Rose; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Continued to 11/22/2021
Frye, Steven; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Continued to 9/27/2021
Gentry, Brian Andrew; Poss A Cont Sub; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 9/8/2021
Girton, Heather; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Guilty to 1, 3, 4, 7; set to 7 days in jail (credit 7 days), Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Counts 2,5, 6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; court gives jail time in lieu of fine
Goodman, Michaela Grace; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; FTA $100
Goodman, Robert E II; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 9/27/2021
Hayes, Gregory McAuthor; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; jail credit 1 day, $50
Hayes, Richard J; No Tail Lamps; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Convicted Felon In Possession Of A Handgun (2 counts), amended to attempt, Guilty to 2-3, set to 360 days jail, conditional discharge 2 years, Convicted Felon In Possession Of A Handgun; def forfeits handguns seized, court finds plea is ki&vol
Henson, Bryan; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10.000; case to be closed out as indictment returned
Hubbard, Mickey Joe; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, Etc, 2nd; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 11/22/2021
Hurst, Derrick; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (3 counts); Continued to 9/13/2021
King, Kyra; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Lainhart, Joshua; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; court order to apply bond to fines
Lakes, Melissa Ann; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Poss A Cont Sub; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $10K cash
Lewis, Donnie; Op MV U/Influ Of Alc-1st; FTA $500
Lunsford, Cameron S; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Reckless Driving; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 12/6/2021
Marcum, Jayla Marie; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Guilty, set to $50 + court costs
Martin, Keith Talmadge; Oper MV U/Influ Cont Sub, 1st; Guilty, set to 2 days jail (credit 2 days); Poss Cont Sub, 2ndDegree- Drug Unspecified; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st
Mathis, Danny R; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks $1,000; < $10,000; def waives pre-trial hearing, passed to grand jury, def to answer indictment on 10/5/21 @11AM
Mathis, Danny R Jr; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks $1,000 < $10,000; def waives ph, case passed to grand jury, def to answer indictment 10/5/21 @11AM
Mathis, Danny Ray Jr; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks $1,000 < $10,000; def waives ph, case passed to grand jury, def to answer indictment 10/5/21 @11AM
Mays, Mark; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor (Injury 2 counts); Continued to 9/13/21
Mccune, Dale Randall; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 12/6/2021
McQueen, Cody Wayne; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 10/11/2021
Peters, Billy Jordan; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Instructional Permit Violations; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Redding, Jessica Jolene; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500; Continued to 2/7/2022
Rich, Brianna; License Plate Not Legible; No Operators/Moped License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Continued to 9/27/2021
Roberts, Curtis Ray; Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Continued to 9/13/2021
Simpson, James Ray; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor (2 counts); FTA $405
Smith, James M; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10.000; Continued to 9/27/2021
Smith,Willie; Speeding 11MPH Over Limit; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst=1st; Failure Of Owner To Maintain REq Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 11/22/2021
Spurlock, Nicholas; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); def waives pre-Trial hearing, case passed to grand jury, court orders def to appear in circuit court on 10/5/2021 @11AM
Tillery, Dakota Garrett; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued to 11/22/2021
Tipton, James; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, set to 6 days, court finds plea is ki&vol
Venable, Brennon S; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Other State Registration Receipt Or PLA; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial conference 11/22/2021
Wagers, Debra; OP MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; License To Be In Possession; Continued to 11/22/2021
Wilson, Melissa M; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc)
Wilson, Melissa Michelle; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; diversion for 2 years for def to complete
