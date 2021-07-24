We all grew up with a underlying set of rules pertaining to our neighborhood. Certainly we knew not to trespass or break the law but there was certain neighbors that we all knew that the law would be a secondary issue because that person was just crazy enough to deal with any issues themselves. There was a clear no-go zone associated with those specific people. That is much the same pertaining to socialism. It’s beyond clearly marked as a place not to enter. It’s a well known ticket to devastation.
Despite the warnings, those trying to repel us and current examples around the globe of people risking their life to escape socialism we have a large swath among us wanting to give it a whirl. The argument is always recycled gibberish playing off emotions instead of facts to convince you its a human rights issue and it simply hasn’t been implemented “this” way or it would succeed. They want to point to shining examples in the Nordic nations ignoring the miniscule populations, strict border policies and regulations that even allow it to remotely function. There simply is no long term example of socialism being a sustainable solution for a nation.
With the federal government now passing out monthly payments for simply having offspring and some states committed to the idea of guaranteed basic income we are well down the point of no return. In the simplest terms any type of socialism only remains viable if you have a higher economic class willing to contribute the fruits of their labor to be a crutch for a lower economic class.
It will fail as it has every single time. The upper level looses motivation to continually grow as required to support the ever swelling burden of the lower class. The middle class is required to shoulder more of the burden as the upper class shrinks and forces the bottom edges of the middle south into lower classes. The lower class is content to remain static because they have discovered that while not glamorous life on the gravy train is quite comfortable resulting in rapid growth of the lower class.
One measly article can’t touch a fraction of the destitute points of socialism but the truth is history does that for us. Examples from black and white history books to modern 4k television sets all show us the depths of depravity socialism brings but still a portion of us are determined to plow headlong into it. It requires no masters degree or a economic scholar to grasp the flawed reasoning behind the movement. As with that crazy old neighbor referenced earlier it will always require on occasion someone to enter and be reminded brutally that the signs warning you against entry was to be taken seriously.
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
