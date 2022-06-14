We have a societal issue that manifest itself through the modern firearm in many cases. Removal of the firearm will simply result in another method of mayhem by would be killers. Any doubt of this is revealed through a study of history before the firearm was invented. Murderous evil and means of such existed long before the mid 1800’s.
Let’s acknowledge we have far to many senseless murders in this nation. What that crime is committed with is of little concern because the issues underlying the action is the root cause. To solve any issues we must first identify the issue, determine the cause then ultimately look for a solution.
1) The ultimate problem is the loss of life due to murder regardless if it’s one slain or many.
2) The cause is a convoluted tangle of behavior, lack of morals, parenting and overall unwillingness to follow the truth.
3) The solution in large part is a hard pill to swallow because there isn’t a pretty packaged answer. It involves hard changes and a selflessness that is nearly extinct.
Over the next few articles we’ll take a look at mass shootings from the causes to potential solutions. It’s deeper than gun control and wishful thinking. It isn’t an American problem as many would leave you to believe. It isn’t as black and white as the media is fond of portraying. The stemming of violence requires some hard looks around and in the mirror. We have to start at home with basic values. We have to understand pure evil exists and our only option is to combat it. We have to value human life and understand the precious nature of it from the womb til death. Change can come but legal wrangling and grandiose maneuvers isn’t the cure. Let’s delve in, dig deep and have meaningful discussion about our path forward.
