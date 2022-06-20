What’s the problem? A phrase so often used in sarcastic or sneering tones we often fail to identify actual issues. In the case we are referring to it is loss of life due to murder. The bulk of attention is currently on mass murder but as a point we should note Chicago currently stands at 250 murders through the lower crime months leading to warmer weather. Murder is sadly a part of our daily life.
The squeaky wheel gets the oil and the savage murder of groups of children is more salacious than masses killed over weeks. We should be asking why people are willing to take human life so freely? How did we desecrate life to the point it is disposable over miniscule things? We simply do not value precious life as we should. Through years of calloused behavior placing material things ahead of people we have eroded the sanctity of life. We have placed self promotion above all to the point there can be no slight against someones feelings, ego or personality. Even the slightest disagreement all to easily turns to violence because of fragile egos and weak minds. The failure to communicate or simply disagree and move on is not a modern issue but is greatly magnified in today’s society.
The lack of value placed on life is the treatable problem at hand. There will always be a certain amount of killing due to power struggles, pure evil, insanity and righteous killing to stop the afore mentioned. We must instill family values again. We must make it understood that taking a life doesn’t just eliminate that person in that moment. You end an entire family, friends, future birthdays, graduations, relationships and all the moments that make up life. Families have failed, the justice system has failed and society pays the price.
The problem is murder. The problem is us. The problem is everytime we don’t punish a child for true detrimental behavior. The problem is everytime we slap a violent offender on the wrist because they are entitled. The problem is when we ignore those real issues within folks due to “acceptance”. The problem is we normalized killing of children by refusing to acknowledge they are children until we determine the time-line fits. The problem once again is a societal problem that we can’t stomach to own so we look for easier answers. This is our problem and we all must deal with it in some capacity.
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.