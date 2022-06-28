What is the cause of careless murder and more specifically mass murder? If only it was as simple to diagnose as a faulty battery in a vehicle. The real cause is multifaceted and layered deep. Politicians live to play power games looking to intrude on liberty under the guise of action by taking action against inanimate objects such as guns. No object no matter how lethal is the issue. Ultimately the blame lies with the person who utilizes any object for evil. So what drives a human to take the life or multiple from other people that aren’t actively seeking to cause harm?
The answer is hard to digest because it isn’t a simple one in bite size pieces. The first and foremost reason is a common thread among spree killers. We have become a godless society in many aspects. Morals, decency, and a healthy respect of hell fire are all deterrents. We have devalued life to the point that when someone passes it’s given almost a shrug. We run the digital media outrage up with a flag posting or picture collage then it’s hurriedly back to the our self important lifestyle. We have normalized and fought for the murder of unborn humans making life optional if it interferes. We stick our children in front of digital screens where they are encouraged to kill, kill, kill to run the body count up. We have encouraged our children to talk about mental health when it relates to a drag queen hosting a event for grade school age students but scoffed at the ideal of personal responsibility when it pertains to firearms. While we cower in fear of a child wearing a shirt to middle school with a gun logo adorning it they are being educated by online foolishness about killing. Firearms safety and education is treated akin to leprosy while in room 103 they are encouraging nine year olds to pick their sexual pronouns for that day. The taboo surrounding guns only encourages many towards it and that education is coming from people who do not have the knowledge or mankind’s best interest in mind. Misinformation is spread directly from the president down to Hollywood elites. Musical influences encourage violence at every turn rapping about their shooters glorifying gang violence and are in turn rewarded with Super Bowl performances. Big pharmaceutical corporations driven solely by profit margins market the cure for every issue we haven’t dreamed of yet in advertising campaigns that engulf entertainment Egotistical movements have moved young men into a mindset that admittance of wrongdoing is weakness as is apologizes even when called for. Homes lacking strong male father figures are proven to turn out children with mental shortcomings. There is the obvious mental health side of things that warrants a serious conversation but not in the essence of red flag laws. The blanket laws would result in leaving some of the most helpless among us unarmed and susceptible to predators. None of these are wholly the blame but any combination of the above is aimed for trouble. Overall it is imperative that we find away to make future generations understand the value of life. Life is precious and short no matter how cautiously we host it. We must learn to understand ourselves and teach children that life is irreplaceable. Taking away one’s birthday forever, taking away future cookouts, their first kiss, graduations, that last sunset and so much more. It’s final. Life matters and we have to get that drilled deep into young minds.
The cause is hard to stomach because it requires some inward pointing and difficult solutions. It means that we have to change our way of operating. It means uncomfortable truths. Blaming inanimate objects is the easy way out but it’s unsuccessful. We must accept there will never be a time when murder will cease. Our best hope it to return to a level of morality that is manageable. We must stand in the hedge against those that will steal liberties away from us that result in no real solution. Killing is relatively easy. Living is hard but we have to find a way.
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.