“You will never regret a meal that you pass on.” I once read this statement from someone who was attempting to be a weight-loss prodigy. While I know that they meant well with their statement, I will be the first to say they are wrong. The CDC reports that over 42% of the population in the United States is overweight, myself included. Food for many is so much more than a requirement to live. While some find it to be unhealthy, emotional support, others find it a way to gather and enjoy each other’s company. And the list goes on and on.
I personally come from a long line of home cooks from both sides of my genetic makeup. My late grandmother, Mildred McQueen, has been noted as being one of the greatest Chicken N’ Dumplin’ chefs of her time. Her dumplin’ craftsmanship was top-notch and one of the most requested dishes at church dinners. She once even had a relative purchase her a larger pot just so she could bring more! I am thankful for the memories of seeing her in the kitchen and savoring each bite that no other kitchen could ever create.
Of course, she passed on the torch to my mother. To this day there are still meals that my brother and I get excited about and often invite ourselves over for a plate. Many of the dishes Mom prepares do not include any beef, as deer is the meat of choice in the household. Breakfast has always been a favorite amongst our family. So much so that I asked at a young age to be shown how to make the perfect bowl of gravy.
On the other side of my gene pool, the Marcum’s have their place. Mamaw Pearl always had cooking on her mind. In that small blue house, many memories have been made around that little kitchen table. As I got older, I enjoyed making conversation with her about her cooking habits. When Mamaw cooked, she cooked for the whole creek! She always had her own way of doing things and now that she is gone, her style of cooking gave her dishes their signature titles. There is Mamaw Pearl style pizza which includes a crust as thick as a bundt cake pan, chunky green peppers, hamburger meat, an overabundance of cheese, pizza sauce, and her favorite, onions. More than one slice and you were in some serious pain. Other dishes include her recipe for vegetable soup, grilled cheese, and everyone’s favorite, macaroni and tomato juice. Her macaroni was always served in wide, shallow bowls with a side of cornbread. She lived for two things. Serving Jesus and cooking for her family.
I sometimes believe that my Dad is one of the most envied home cooks in present time Jackson County. He often splatters social media with his homecooked creations. His photos are commented by many with “Where is my invite?” or “I’ll be right down.” Many of his recipes being passed on to him by Mamaw Pearl, he has that same passion for cooking. I have pushed him to start his own YouTube channel but he has yet to agree.
I have been blessed with many more outstanding home cooks than what has been mentioned. Mamaw Judy, Aunt Kim, and the list goes on. Truthfully, if I attempted to mention them all and what they had to offer, I might as well publish a book. Though I did take a hiatus for some time, I picked it back up. I enjoy making meals for my little family as often as possible. With the recent craze of the outdoor griddle, I can see what all the fuss was about. I can not blame anyone else for the few extra pounds I have picked up on anyone but myself. And I like to think I look quite ravishing in my ball shorts, crocs, and black apron too. But, the memories I will share with my little family over these meals are irreplaceable.
Like many others, I could afford to drop a few pounds. And I will agree there are many meals in which I could make better daily choices. And I plan on it. Eventually. But there are many meals I have shared with those that I will never be able to again. I will share meals with those that I will lose someday as well. While many of these meals can be considered unhealthy, I believe many of those same meals can be considered beneficial for one’s brain as they will carry memories for a lifetime...even if this apron does make me look fat.
