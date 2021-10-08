PSP serves as a Justice Department-wide initiative that enables communities to receive coordinated training and technical assistance and an array of resources from the department’s program and law enforcement components.
“Violence, gun violence in particular, has taken a heavy toll on communities across the country, and its impact has been felt most deeply in neighborhoods where resources have always been scarce and justice has historically been elusive,” said Amy L. Solomon, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs, whose Bureau of Justice Assistance administers the PSP initiative. “We are proud to join local leaders and our partners from across the Department of Justice as we work together to stem the tide of violent crime in these hard-hit communities.”
Besides Louisville, the other new sites are located in Antioch, California; Aurora, Colorado; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Gary, Indiana; North Charleston/Charleston, South Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Richmond, Virginia; and Shreveport, Louisiana.
“From five to now 50 jurisdictions in seven years, PSP has taught the department a new way to work with communities,” said Bureau of Justice Assistance Acting Director Kristen Mahoney. “We have learned that it is only by leveraging the power of community and using all our collective resources and dedicating all our efforts that we will reduce crime. We look forward to partnering with the 10 new sites to achieve what we are all working toward safe places to live and work.”
After decades of falling crime rates, the DOJ says statistics show that in many cities across the county violent crime increased in 2020. To address the increase in violence, specifically gun violence, on May 26, 2021, the attorney general announced the department’s new Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime. Adding 10 new PSP sites is one part of that strategy.
The PSP program began as a pilot in 2014 and was formally adopted by the Justice Department as an intensive training and technical assistance program in June 2017. Cities must apply to participate, and to be considered, must have sustained levels of violence that far exceed the national average; and demonstrate a commitment to reducing crime and enhancing community engagement.
