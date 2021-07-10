The July 4th holiday is the first holiday of the summer season. It is the perfect time to grill out, play volleyball with the family, hike and explore nature, ride horses, play baseball or just spend time with friends and family in the water. We celebrate the independence of our country from the control of a king, dictator, or anyone else who would tell us what we as individuals can do or not do. I sometimes wonder if we have forgotten all that was done for us by our forefathers, those brave men and women who sacrificed on the fields of battle to provide, protect and preserve a way of life that still is the envy of the world. As you spent the day with family, I hope you took a minute to thank God for His blessings on our great land.
Everyone who attended had a great time at the Annville 4th of July parade on Saturday. The weather cooperated and everyone enjoyed the parade of people, old antique cars and emergency services vehicles, and floats with children laughing and smiling. One young man played a flute as they passed through the town. Thanks to the people who worked so hard to put that parade together. Good Job Annville!
Usually the summer months bring an increase in violent activity in the family. Perhaps it is the heat, the constant presence of the children who have been in school, the added stress of providing food for all the kids, or maybe it is just the added use of alcoholic beverages or illegal drugs. Whatever the reason, we respond to more calls for domestic violence in the summer months than any time. Most of this can be avoided if we will just take time to relax and avoid conflict that usually begins with hurtful words between two parties. Always try to be considerate of the feelings of others and have a pleasant and positive attitude. It helps.
The JCSO may be establishing traffic checkpoints in various locations throughout the county. These checkpoints will be in locations with good visibility in high-accident locations. Cruisers at the scenes will have their emergency lights activated. We will be observing for registration, operator licenses, insurance, DUI, and equipment concerns. Our objective is never to see how many citations we can issue, but rather to ensure the motoring public is operating vehicles in a safe, sober and legal manner. Delays at these locations will be minimal, so please be patient with the officers at the scene.
If you wish to make a difference in our illegal drug activity by helping law enforcement make undercover drug buys from these dealers, please contact the JC SO at 606-287-7121. You can be paid for your work and it will help us make criminal cases on people who sell illegal drugs to our children in your community. We want all the drug dealers to be concerned that the next person they sell drugs to is working with law enforcement to stop the problem.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff office responded to seventy calls for service. We investigated three traffic accidents, opened three criminal cases and arrested five individuals on various criminal charges. Our court security team waits on the courts, transports prisoners and mentally ill patients and serves civil and criminal papers for the courts. We always appreciate the support of the public and ask that you keep our officers in your thoughts and prayers. God bless!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.