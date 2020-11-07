Don Roy Prescott Collett was born December 29, 1981 in Hyden, KY and departed this life Sunday, October 25, 2020, being 38 years of age. He was the son of Don Collett of McKee, KY and Judy (Muncy) House of Manchester, KY.
Don Roy is survived by his father, Don Collett of McKee, KY; mother, Judy House; step father, Oscar Gayle House both of Manchester, KY; wife Lindsey (Brink) Collett of East Bernstadt, three children, Kiley Jade Collett, Melody Dawn Collett and Don James Collett all of East Bernstadt. He is also survived by two sisters, Michelle (Shawn) Hensley of Pineville and Christi (Tracy) Sizemore of Manchester. He was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews and one great nephew.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jon Anderson and Bro. Ashley Noe conducting the service. Burial to follow in the Collett Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tracy Sizemore, Shaun Hensley, Austin Gray, Luke Kelley, Connor Hammons and Brian Anderson.
