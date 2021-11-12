Donald L. Estridge
February 23, 1947 – November 2, 2021
Donald L. Estridge, age 74, of Bristol passed away on Tuesday November 2, 2021 at the Ernestine Raclin Hospice House in Mishawaka. Don was born on February 23, 1947 to Paul and Gladys Estridge in Kentucky. Don married Arthea Good on October 4, 1975 at St. John’s Church in Elkhart.
Don honorably served his country in the United States Army. He retired as a sales representative from Spencer Corporation in South Bend. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, painting, four wheeling and cheering for the University of Kentucky. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
Don is survived by his wife of 46 years, Arthea; their children Doug (Lisa) Estridge of Granger, IN, McKenzie (Joseph) Collett of Georgetown, KY and Alyssa Jackson of Goshen; grandchildren Kristen Sharpe, Haley Harris, twins, Macy and Brody Estridge, Hunter Wills, Liam Collett, Cordelia Collett, Ronan Collett, Lilly Jackson, Tucker Jackson, Colton Jackson and Tegan Jackson; great-grandchildren Lindsey Sharpe, Katie Sharpe, Isaiah Sofhouser, William McKee and Connley Harris; his siblings Jackie Keyton of KY, Jessie (Ron) Baker of KY and John “JB” (Sherry) Estridge; sister-in-law Doris Estridge of KY and brother-in-law Kenneth Elliott of Ohio. Don was preceded in death by his parents, son Greg Estridge, brother Hugh Estridge, sister Nancy Elliott and great-grandson Jacob Sharpe.
Funeral services will be at 3pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 where visitation will be 2 hours before services. Pastor Ron Diener will officiate. Funeral service will be at 11am November 8, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home, 1181 Main Street, McKee, KY 40447 where visitation will be one hour before services. Burial will follow at Cornetts Chapel Cemetery in Annville, KY. Memorial donations may be to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545www.cfhcare.org Online condolences may be made to the Estridge family at www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com
