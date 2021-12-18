Donald James Ward was born August 17, 1951 in Clay County and departed this life December 7, 2021 at his residence in Tyner, at the age of 70. He was the son of the late Lendon James & Charlene (Estridge) Ward.
Donald is survived by his wife, Janice (Malicote) Ward and by four children, Paul (Kathy) Ward, Joshua (Lindsay) Ward, Donald J. Ward II and Lelia (Jimmy) Martin. He is also survived by the following siblings, Doris Ward, Etta (Ed) Schaeffler, Rebecca (Mark) Taylor, Wendell (Dinah) Ward, Larry (Vickie) Ward, and Kenneth (Tina) Ward. Donald was blessed with four grandchildren, Zachary Ward, Taylor Ward, Kiara Ward and Kassidy Ward and by four great grandchildren, Lenay Ward, Charley Ward, Adaline Ward and Braxton Ward.
Donald was raised in the Baptist Faith.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Bingham Cemetery with Bro. Tim Johnson officiating. Pallbearers were Taylor Ward, Zach Ward, Kendon Ward, Jimmy Martin, Ed Schaeffler and Ben Taylor. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jackson County Cancer Fund in Donald’s memo
