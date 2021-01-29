Donald Ray Bowles, 74, of Sand Gap, Ky., passed away on Sunday January17, 2021 at the St. Joseph hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was born on January 21, 1946 in Madison County, KY, to the late Benjamin and Lucy Pennington Bowles.
He was a retired truck driver for Jack Cooper Trucking Company of Georgetown, KY and a member of the Sand Gap Holiness Church of Sand Gap. KY.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and the great outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Bowles of Sand Gap, Ky., and by two sons; Michael (Rhonda) Bowles of Richmond, Ky., and Mark (Laci) Bowles of Sand Gap, Ky., five grandchildren; Joshua Gross of Richmond, Ky., Taylor Bowles of Sand Gap, Ky., Brooklyn Bowles of Okeechobee, Fla. and Sophie and Conner Pennington of Salyersville, Ky.. One great grandchild; Oaklynn Gross of Richmond, Ky., one brother; Lloyd Bowles of Berea, Ky., two sisters; Berdina Goforth of Sand Gap, Ky. and Shelby Jean Turner of Burnings Springs, Ky..
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by three Brothers; Vernon Bowles of West Carrollton, Ohio, Earl Bowles of Sand Gap, Ky. and Luther Bowles of Sand Gap, Ky. by one sister Joann Rose of Berea, Ky.
Funeral service 8:30 PM Monday, January 25, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Rose officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
