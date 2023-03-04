Mr. Donald Ray Davidson, 82, passed away Saturday evening, February 25, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Berea.
Don, the son of the late Robert Wesley and Bertha Bowling Davidson was born in Jackson County, Kentucky on March 20, 1940, the first day of Spring. He was 1958 graduate of The Annville Institute, a farmer and a retired boiler technician for IBM in Lexington. He was an avid woodworker and especially loved his wood carving friends the Berea Woodcarvers. Don was a member of The First Baptist Church as well as the BYKOTA Sunday School Class.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years: Frances Hisel Davidson; one son: Gordon Davidson (Melinda); two daughters: Renee Evans (Dan) and Rebecca Davidson (Andy Hulette); one brother: Herbert Davidson (Jo Ann); one sister: Marlene Alexander (Tony); five grandchildren: Miranda Berry (Jomicah), Clinton Evans, Brandon Davidson (Kayla), Michael Davidson and Logan Donald Davidson; three great-grandchildren: Connor Berry, Joslyn Berry and Alexander Davidson as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Clyde Davidson and Fred Davidson and a sister: Carol Jean Bingham.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Wright and Rev. Bill Fort officiating. Burial will follow at Madison Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the hour of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Davidson, Michael Davidson, Miranda Berry, Clinton Evans, Logan Donald Davidson and Jomicah Berry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.