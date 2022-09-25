Donald Ray Metcalf was born December 16, 1950 in Clay County, Kentucky and departed this life Saturday September 10, 2022 at the Lakes Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky being 71 years of age. He was the son of the late John D. and Susie Melton Metcalf.
Donald Ray is survived by his wife Reva (Collins) Metcalf of Sextons Creek, Ky. and by two children; Kenneth (Jennifer) Metcalf of Annville, Ky. and Michelle (David) Madden of Sextons Creek, Ky. also by 5 siblings; David (Brenda) Metcalf , Gary Dale Metcalf, Linda Gross, Diane (Charles “Red”) Clem all of Sextons Creek, Ky. and Jo Ann Peters of Norwood, Ohio, and by 5 grandchildren, Kayla Madden Tamblin, Kenna Metcalf, Emily Madden, Corinn Partin and Jessica Hibbard and by 6 great grandchildren.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Wayne Metcalf.
Donald Ray was a member of the Maulden Baptist Church and a member of the Robert Clark Masonic Lodge.
Funeral services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday September 13, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Metcalf officiating with burial in the Dee Metcalf cemetery in Clay County, Ky.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
