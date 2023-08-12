Donna Faye Abrams was born February 3, 1957 in Madison County, Kentucky and departed this life Saturday July 29, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky being 66 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Donald VanWinkle and her mother Betty Lou Clemmons of McKee, Kentucky.
Donna is survived by 4 children; LeJay Harrison and Crystal, Kayden Harrison, Jacob Harrison and Amberlie Harrison and by two brothers; Bobby Robert (Janie) VanWinkle and William Bill VanWinkle all of McKee, Kentucky.
Other than her father she was preceded in death son; Terry Anthony Harrison and a her grandson; Christopher Harrison.
She was a member of the Church of God.
Funeral services for Donna Abrams will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday August 2, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating with burial in the Victory Meadows Cemetery in McKee, Ky.
Visitation 6 :00 PM Tuesday at the Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
