Donna Lynn Parrett was born April 17, 1964 and departed this life Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 56 years old. She was the daughter of the late Billy & Eva (Moore) Truett.
Donna is survived by her husband, Roger Parrett of McKee; three children, Denise (Daniel) Browning of East Bernstadt, Dustin (Taylor) Farmer of Gray Hawk and Dillion (Tabitha) Farmer of Gray Hawk and by a step daughter, Christy Webb (Waylon Isaacs of Richmond. She is also survived by the following siblings, Eugene Truett, Kenneth Truett, Maxie (Larry) Stivers and Kathy (Dolphus) Young all of Gray Hawk, William (Brenda) Truett of Tyner, Vinson Truett of Richmond and Loretta (Wendell) Maupin of Mt. Vernon. Donna was blessed with seven grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Donna was also preceded in death by a brother, Carlos Truett and by two sisters, Fran Ooten and Alice Sexton.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Truett Cemetery with Bro. Cecil Burns officiating. Pallbearers were Waylon Isaacs, William, Steven & Shaun Truett, Brian Maupin, Todd Chadwell and Daniel Browning. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
