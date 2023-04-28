Donna Sue (Webb) Neal was born February 7, 1960, in Richmond, Indiana and departed this life Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Cambridge Place in Lexington at the age 63. She was the daughter of Dorothy (Harrison) Webb of McKee and of the late James Webb.
In addition to her mother, Donna is also survived by three siblings, Richard Webb of London, Janet Mays of McKee and James Michael Webb of Hebron.
Donna was a retired registered nurse and was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, April 24, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the Birch Lick Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
