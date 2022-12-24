Donnie Dale Holbrook was born November 18, 1945, in Clay County and departed this life Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, at the age of 77. He was the son of the late Charlie & Beatrice (Wilson) Holbrook.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Wanda (Thomas) Holbrook of Booneville and by one daughter, Kimberly Wilson and her husband Rodney of Richmond. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Sydney (James) Logue and Madison (Arturo) Villegas. He is also survived by a sister, Irene Reynolds of Dayton, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Donnie was also preceded in death by a son, Keith Holbrook and by two brothers, Ronnie Holbrook and Walter Ray Holbrook.
Donnie was a member of the Island City Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Island City Baptist Church with Bro. Lonnie Moore and Keith Murray officiating. Burial will follow in the Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the local D.A.V. Jack Welch Chapter #165. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
