Donnie Johnson was born January 17, 1952 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his residence in McKee, being 69 years of age. He was the son of the late John C. Johnson and Opal Bowman Johnson.
Donnie is survived by a daughter, Holly Johnson of McKee and by four brothers, Bill Johnson of Nicholasville, Gene Johnson of Richmond, Marty Johnson of Nicholasville and James Johnson of Harrodsburg.
In addition to his parents, Donnie was also preceded in death by three sisters, Brenda Adkins, Geraldine Lawson and Alene Carr.
Donnie was a member of the McKee Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. George Mullins officiating. Burial to follow in the Tal Martin Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Johnson, Boyce Smith, Cody Smith and David Broughton. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.