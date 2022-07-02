Donnie Sparks was born January 7, 1952, in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond at the age of 70. He was the son of the late Elmer Sparks & Dahlia (Marcum) Sparks.
Donnie is survived by five children, Edna Sparks of Berea, Michelle Alewine of Berea, Phillip Sparks of McKee, Loretta Edmonson of McKee and Doug Sparks of McKee. He is also survived by the following siblings, Darrell Sparks of McKee, Thelma Sparks of Annville, Nollie Hatfield and Garry Sparks both of London and Aileen Bennett of Connersville, IN. He was blessed with thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Donnie was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Gerald, Raymond, Virgil, Ralph, Dallas, Paul, Ivan and Harold J. Sparks, Edna Lou Moore, Gertrude Caldwell and Avanelle Riebsomers.
Donnie was a member of the Macedonia Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 24, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike McKinney and Bro. Leonard Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. Pallbearers were Phillip, Michael, Tim, Doyle, Donian and Terry Sparks, Wes Brokaw, Ron Hatfield, and Shawn Young. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
