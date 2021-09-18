Donovan Lakes was born May 22, 1961 and departed life September 5, 2021 being 60 years of age. He was preceded in death by his mother Hallie Cain Lakes and by a nephew Patrick Gregory Lakes. Surviving is his loving children Wesley Lakes and grandsons Logan and Kendall all of Versailles, Kentucky, and Melissa Lakes Woodrum, husband John Paul and grandson Ryder of Eden, North Carolina and granddaughter Kadynce Woodrum attending Eastern Kentucky University, and Kellie Brockman of Mckee the one with whom he chose to share his life.
He was the beloved son of Burchel Lakes; brother of Richard Lakes and his wife Iona, uncle to his children Amanda and Bridgette; brother to Laverne Lakes Jarvis and her husband Doug, uncle to their daughter Maggie; brother to Gregory Lakes and his wife Readith, and uncle to their son Zachary. Donovan also held a loving place in the hearts of Kellie’s children Amanda Whitaker Knifley, her husband Joshua and their son Henry; Jake Whitaker, his wife Paige and their sons Reed and Beau; and Nellie Whitaker McKee and her husband Nathan. He was much beloved by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and family members along with friends far and wide. The James Ballinger Family held a special place in his heart and he was particularly close to his fishing buddy, Caleb.
Donovan was a member of the Big Hill Holiness Church.
Pallbearers: David Allen, Duane Allen, Randy Cain, Danny Cain, Louis Lakes, and Greg Smith
Officiates: Steve Isaacs and Justin Hall
Eulogy: Grant Martin
Graveside service 2:00 PM Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Pine Grove Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
