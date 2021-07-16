Don’t just do, think about what you do.

Last week, someone did it. Yesterday, someone did it as well. What did they do? They chose to make the wrong decision.
On Friday of last week, someone made the choice to make a wrong decision that would give them some type of instant gratification, yet cost them much more grief in the long run. While on work release with the Jackson County Detention Center, an inmate was faced with an internal, mental crossroad. Continue to serve and do the time allotted, or run, and have some short term thrills. As many of you know, he chose to run. Brian Gabbard described the inmate as “One of the hardest working inmates we have …..”, but also noted “He just made a bad decision.”
If the truth be told, many of the inmates could be described also in a positive way to some degree. But let’s be real. They have all made a bad decision, that is why they are in jail in the first place. Across social media, I have seen the detention center being blamed for the mishap. But Mr. Gabbard, nor anyone else working for the detention center can be blamed for this man’s ‘bad decision’. It was the inmate’s choice, and he shall reap what he has sown. I personally applaud our Jailer for looking for, and seeing the good in his inmates. It was his decision to do that, and I believe he is seeing more positive, than negative results.
We all have done it. Has everyone reading this newspaper had the decision of serving their own designated incarceration time? No. But we all will make a wrong decision at some point. Some more than others, but we all will do it.
It could be something simple. You may have grabbed the wrong two socks from the laundry basket, and now you are sitting at work with a mix-matched pair. It isn’t life or death, but it can make you feel like a real dork. And a bad decision. It could be a choice that could take a toll on your health with short or long term consequences, like someone diabetic that chose to eat that Little Debbie cake they just couldn’t resist. That too would be a bad decision. It may be something that you say to someone that you did or didn’t mean. It could possibly be something you did or didn’t do. Regardless of what it may be, you will be faced with decisions that can have positive or negative results.
Thinking, but not overthinking is the best place to start. While being trained for a past job, a former manager, and now good friend told me “Don’t just do, think about what you do”. At the time, it didn’t make a lot of sense. But later she told me “I don’t want you to do things a certain way just because I told you to. I want you to do them and know why you should do them that way. What is the purpose of you doing them the way I am telling you?” This is some of the best advice I consider when faced with decisions.
Every single day we should acknowledge the world around us. Think about what we are doing. Think about how, and why we are choosing to do it that way. A great resource many of us have been given are our parents and grandparents, or the elders around us in general throughout a lifetime. What did they tell us to do? Why did they tell us to do it that way? I promise, there is an answer outside of “because I said so”. They have either seen positive results and passed along the good advice, or they have made the wrong choice and they don’t want you to have similar results.
Each of our goals should be to make the best decision that will benefit ourselves, our family, and those around us the most. Don’t be quick to pull the trigger and jump straight to a conclusion. The results may be short and minimal, but they could be painful to us or our loved ones and bring a lifetime of pain and suffering to those that mean the most. To some, critical thinking truly is a lost art.
Don’t just do, think about what you do.
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.