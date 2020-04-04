Dora Margaret McCollum was born January 28, 1947 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence in McKee, being 73 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Bee & Lola (Webb) McCollum.
Margaret is survived by one brother, Doyle McCollum of Richmond and by five sisters, Gladys Abee and Clara Baldwin both of McKee, Yvonne Davis of Corbin and Edena Durham and Mary McFerron both of Eubank.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was also preceded in death by a brother, Wayne McCollum and by a sister Berdenia McCollum.
Margaret was a member of the Mt. Bethel Holiness.
Due to COVID-19 virus there was private service held. With Bro. Dudley Lynch, Bro. Ebb Potter and Bro. Leonard Wilder officiating. Pallbearers were Kailyn Lynch, Raelynn Parrett, Ethan Stanford, Scarlett Marks, Adrienne Abee and Angela
Lynch. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.