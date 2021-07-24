Dora Susan Minter was born January 6, 1933 in Waneta, KY and departed this life Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at her residence in Waco, at the age of 88. She was the daughter of the late John Willie & Sudie (Collinsworth) McQueen.
Dora is survived by her children, Gwen Rhodus and Lorine Minter both of Waco, KY and Darrell Minter of Pensacola, FL. She is also survived by her twin sister, Nora Belle Kelley of Waco, KY.
In addition to her parents, Dora was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Minter; by her son, Harold D. Minter and by her siblings, H.B. Collinsworth, Vernon McQueen, Jim McQueen, Helen Smitt and Vivian McQueen.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the Flannery Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
