Dorcas Marie Maupin, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 at Hospice Compassionate Care Center. She was a lifelong resident of Berea, born June 15, 1928 to the late Clell and Mary Lee Tankersley.
She married her husband, Leon, shortly after graduating from Kingston High School. They made their home on Christmas Ridge in Berea and became parents to two children both of whom survived them: a daughter and her husband, Louise and Darrell Combs, a son and his wife, Jack and Edna Carol Maupin. Also surviving her are her three grandchildren and their spouses, Lee and Angela Miller, Amy and JD Harris, and Brittany and Richard Quant. Her greatest joys were her two great grandchildren, Nick and his wife Carley Miller and Caroline Jane Harris. She leaves two very special friends, Jo Spangler and Wendy Robinson.
Dorcas was a longtime and faithful member of Berea United Methodist Church. After her retirement from Gibson, she served for many years as a volunteer at Berea Hospital.
Funeral services will be 2 pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea with Rev. Charles Bertrand and Rev. Timothy Karvonen officiating. Burial will follow in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Chuck Spangler, Danny Cain, and her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berea United Methodist Church Building Fund or your favorite charity. Livestreaming of the services and condolences may be found at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
Per current restrictions, face coverings must be worn by all in attendance for the services and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
