Doris Ann Harris, 72, passed away November 17th, 2022, at her residence in Berea, Kentucky, following a short battle with cancer.
Doris Ann was the daughter of the late James W. "Billy" Harrison and Hazel Jones Harrison of Deer Stable, Kentucky.
She is survived by her daughter, Katie Marie Harris or Berea, Kentucky. Two sisters and three brothers: James "Jimmy" (Wilma) Harrison of Sand Gap, Kentucky, Brenda (George) Clark of Lecanto, Florida, Arnold (Roxanne) Harrison of Sand Gap, Kentucky, Dwight (Teresa) Harrison of Indian Creek, Kentucky, and Karen (Terry) Clark of Berea, Kentucky, one sister-in-law, Gail Harrison of Walkers Branch, Kentucky and 35 nieces and nephews.
Doris Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Boyce Gene Haris (2007), and a brother, Garry Lee Harrison (2020).
Doris Ann is a member of the Baptist faith. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a BA, MA, and a Rank1 in business education and social work. After college she worked as a social worker for the state of Kentucky before changing her career path to Business Education at Jackson County High School, where she taught for thirty years. After retirement as an educator, she worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for Middletown Industrial Machine in Berea for seven years.
Doris Ann had an avid love for all animals and especially for her faithful dog "Precious", and cat "Boots". She enjoyed reading, camping, boating, and travel. She was a quiet, reserved person and often didn't understand a joke, but would laugh anyway. She loved her family and was a loyal friend to all. She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service for Doris Ann is 1:00 PM Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Brothers Jason Moore and Bruce Harrison officiating with burial to follow in the Jones Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday.
Pall bearers: Jimmy Harrison, Arnold Harrison, Dwight Harrison, Michael Lee Harrison, Marshall Harrison, George Clark, Terry Clark, and Will Rose.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
