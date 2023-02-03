Doris Kay Rose was born July 24, 1963 in Richmond, IN and departed this life Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, at the age of 59. She was the daughter of the late Jimmy Day & Ethel Eversole.
Doris is survived by two children, Wesley Rose of Sand Gap and Ethel Truett (Pete) of Annville. She was blessed with three grandsons, Shane Truett, Jacob Rose and Emerson Rose. Other survivors include her siblings, Patricia Turpin (Chuck) of Lexington, Eva Lee Day Carrier of Lexington, Kim Lyons (Mike) of Richmond, Vicky Whicker (Stanley) of Johnson City, Tennessee and Robert Eversole (Ronnette) of Bloomington, IN and by three special nieces who were more like daughters, Loretta Stepp of Versailles, Tina Jones of Richmond and Cathy Brook of Irvine. Along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Day and by a sister, Ardie Jane Day.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mitchell Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the Dan Rose Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.