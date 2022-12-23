Dorothy M. Clauss was born December 26, 1946 in Birmingham, Alabama and departed this life Monday, December 12, 2022 at her residence in Booneville at the age of 75. She was the daughter of the late Herbert & Helen Ruth (Cobb) Owen.
Dorothy is survived by Ralph A. Clauss of Booneville and by four children, Del Martin (Alice) Muskegon, Michigan, Richard Conrad (Leslie) Fernandina Beach, Florida, Deborah McGarey of Booneville, KY and Beth McPherson (Albert) of Germany. She is also survived by three siblings, J.C. Owens of California, James Paul Owens of Ohio and Martha Sheldon of Crystal River, Florida. She was blessed with eighteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by three siblings, Charles Owens, Annie Weller and Cherry Sumners.
Graveside service 12 Noon Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Metcalf Cemetery (546 Metcalf Hollow Rd.) Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
