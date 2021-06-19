Dorothy Montgomery was born August 9, 1929 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, June 4, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late Lewis & Lou (Smith) Banks.
Dorothy is survived by four daughters, Wilma Easter of Berea, Carol (E.J.) St. John of Berea, Gail Bingham of Tyner and Beverly (Keith) Shockey of Berea. She was blessed with the following GRANDCHILDREN, Lisa (Steve) Hubbard, Michael (Missy) St. John, Jennifer (Eric) Baker, Darrin (Marti) Sexton, Sherri Sexton, Melissa (Kenneth) Fox, Justin (Tonya) Bingham, Devin (Laura) Shockey, Jared (Dee) Shockey & Cody (Natasha) Jones; GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, Cain & Emily Hubbard, Avery, Lindsey & Kelsi St. John, Luke Brock, Ellie (Adam) Ritchey, Victoria, Kaitlin & Allana Sexton, Amelia Shockey and a baby boy on the way; and GREAT GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, Lydia & Leah Jones.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband Earl Montgomery; her son in law Joseph Lee Easter; by an infant grandson, Marshall Gene Sexton and by the following brothers and sisters, Leonard Banks, Elmer Banks, Gilbert Banks, Andrew Banks, Dee Banks, Myrtle Lynch, Sarah McQueen and Dovie Robins.
Dorothy was a member of the Gray Hawk Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home’s, Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Everett Van Zant officiating. Burial to follow in the Banks Cemetery. Pallbearers: Darrin Sexton, Michael St. John, Steve Hubbard, Eric Baker, Justin Bingham, Kenneth Fox, Devin Shockey and Jared Shockey. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
