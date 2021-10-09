Douglas Eugene Williams was born April 16, 1985 in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond at the age of 36. He was the son of Billy Williams of Richmond and Edith Madden Williams of McKee.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jessica (Clemmons) Williams of Berea; by his daughter, Mika Williams of Berea; by a sister, Malinda Bowles of Berea and by his grandfather, William Williams of Berea.
Funeral services 2:00 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Williams Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
