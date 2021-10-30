Douglas Tankersley was born May 9, 1943 in Cincinnati, OH and departed this life Friday, October 15, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 78. He was the son of the late Eugene Tankersley and Lillie (Hignite) Tankersley.
Doug is survived by his wife, Anna Tankersley of Annville and by two daughters, Shannon (Virgil) Spurlock of Tyner and Marsha Metcalf of Annville. He was blessed with a grandson, Maverick Barber. He is also survived by a brother, Tim (Angie) Tankersley of Annville and by two sisters, Mary Bowles of London and Odessa Malicote of East Bernstadt.
In addition to his parents, Doug was also preceded in death by his son, Steven Tankersley and by a brother, David Tankersley.
Doug was a member and pastor of the Bradshaw Baptist Church for many years.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Wilson and Bro. Jordan Whitehead officiating. Burial to follow in the Roark Cemetery. Pallbearers: Maverick Barber, Jacob Tankersley, Jeremy Tankersley, Scott Hays Kalab Hays, Braydon Hays, Frank Zelch and Keith Hensley. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.