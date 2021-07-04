Doyle Williams, age 72 of Sand Gap, Kentucky was born on August 25, 1948, and departed this life on June 21, 2021, at his home in Sand Gap. He was the son of the late Delmer and Myrtle Pennington Williams of Sand Gap, Kentucky. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Sandra Davidson Williams and their two children Greg (Angel) Williams and Angela (Keith) Lakes; by his grandchildren Dalton, Eden, Jude, Zion and Asia Lakes, Ray and Spencer Williams, Morgan and Gabi Hornsby, Faith (Seth) Bingham; and by one great-granddaughter Oakley Bingham. He is also survived by two brothers Hershel (Joan) Williams and Randall (Carolyn) Williams, by one sister Betty (Terry) Harrison, and by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones whose lives have been changed by knowing him. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, one brother Roy Williams and one sister Wilma Harrison. After proudly serving in the United States Army, he went on to graduate from Eastern Kentucky University, then retired from the Jackson County Public School System following years as an educator. His last 17 years have been spent doing his favorite thing- being a Papaw. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, though they can always remember the love and pride he felt for them. Doyle will be lovingly remembered by many as husband, Dad, Papaw, brother, uncle, proud Veteran, volunteer fireman, ball coach, Trump supporter, “debater” of any topic, carpenter, builder, dreamer, teacher and friend.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Elam and Bro. Mike Williams, conducting service. Burial to follow in the Clifton Vickers Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jude, Zion, Dalton & Keith Lakes, Ronnie Johnson, Shane & Travis Rose and Michael York. Honorary pallbearers: Ray & Spencer Williams. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Graveside military services were conducted by the following members of the local Jack Welch Chapter #165, Jim Bryant, Bobby Lakes, Danny Robinson, Mike Bowman, Lewis Sparks, Rick Powell, Dallas Isaacs and Shane Morris.
