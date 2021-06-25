New updated design, format helps users find the taste that fits their style
FRANKFORT (June 25, 2021) – With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and people starting to travel again, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is preparing for tourism season this summer and fall by releasing a brand new version of its popular guide to the Commonwealth’s wineries and craft breweries: Drink KY®.
“Our Drink KY app allows us to showcase the best in Kentucky agritourism for wineries and breweries,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “The fact that we can bring this content to you in an even better, sleeker, easier-to-use interface is great news as people start traveling again. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture plans to make a big push this year to encourage people to visit summer or fall agritourism destinations. After a year of uncertainty, they need our support.”
The personal guide users have come to love is completely redesigned with enhanced features and more robust content. Users can start earning rewards while exploring all the diverse tasting and taprooms across the state. The geofenced location check-ins and filtering options enhances each user experience. The new interactive platform has more detailed filtering to help users plan their visit to Kentucky’s premiere wineries or breweries.
Like the previous app, the new Drink KY interactive engagement allows users to view locations in map or list format. When a winery or brewery is selected, Drink KY instantly provides the address, directions, hours of operation, and other pertinent information to help plan a visit.
Features of the new progressive web app include personalizing user’s experiences by saving check-ins and creating detailed notes. Users of the former Drink KY app don’t need to worry about losing their previous information. Once a user updates his or her account, the new Drink KY pulls existing check-ins into the enhanced platform for a more user-friendly interaction.
The new format can be accessed online via either a desktop or mobile device.
To begin your search for your favorite winery or craft brewery in Kentucky, start using the Department’s official interactive experience at https://www.drink-ky.com/.
Drink KY, is a collaboration of the KDA, the Kentucky Grape and Wine Council, and the Kentucky Guild of Brewers.
