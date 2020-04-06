The Jackson County Sun just received a communication from a citizen concerned about not being allowed in the court house to renew their drivers license.
If your license it due to expire soon please be aware that the State of Kentucky has issued a 90 day extension on license renewals. If you go to the court house and they won't let you in and you fear your license will expire and that you might get in trouble for driving on an expired license, don't worry. All law enforcement is aware of the 90 day extension and you will not be given a ticket for an expired license as long as the expiration date falls within the 90 day period.
