Dwight Douglas Riley of London, KY was born August 18, 1956 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age 66. He was the son of the late Melvin & Rhoda (Muncy) Riley.
Dwight leaves behind Judy Sparks, his partner and best friends of 16 years. Other survivors include one daughter, Erica Roberts; one son, Dustin Riley; two stepsons, Christopher Baker and Weston Sparks; two grandchildren, Peyton Riley and Dakota Riley; one sister, Mary Lizette Williams and one brother, Edgar Riley. Along with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dwight was also preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Riley and by two brothers, Kenneth Riley and Marshall Riley.
Dwight was a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church in London.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the Medlock & Annville Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Jimmy Williams, Jarrod Williams, Weston Sparks, James Riley, DeWade Riley & Leslie Roberts. Honorary pallbearers: Edgar Riley, Dustin Riley, Bill Davis & Homer Bowling.
