Dwight Rose was born April 8, 1979 in Richmond, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Richmond, being 41 years of age. He was the son of the late Donald Rose and Letha (Angel) Rose.
Dwight is survived by his children: Shelby Rose of Midway; Heather Turner Schmidt of Sand Gap; Hannah Rose, Lauren Rose and Tristan Dwight Rose all of Versailles. He is also survived by four siblings: Frankie Morris of McKee; Wanda Biggs of Waco; Mary Venable of Berea and Patty Boyd of McKee. Dwight was blessed with a grandson, Brantley Wayne Kirk.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Russell Flat Cemetery. Pallbearers: Hunter Blevins, Bub Morris, Tristan Rose, Gerald Rose, Trenton Venable, Zachary Schmidt, Zach Kirk. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
