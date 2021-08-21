Dylan Matthew Robinson was born December 17th, 1994 in Madison County, Kentucky and departed this life August 8th, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY being 26 years of age. He is the son of the late Glendon Robinson and Teresa (McQueen) Robinson.
In addition to his mother Matthew is survived by his very special dog which he referred to as his baby, Layla. He is also survived by the following siblings: Caleb Robinson of McKee, Brandi Wilson of Richmond, and Krystal Robinson of London as well as his grandmother Joyce Madden and her husband Charlie of McKee, his grandparents R.G and Karen McQueen of Annville, O.P. and Brenda Robinson of McKee, grandmother Brenda Estridge of Annville and by his uncles Scottie McQueen and his wife Ladonna of Annville, Rodney McQueen and his wife Vanessa of Annville, and his aunts Londa Freeman and her husband Wesley of Annville and Donette Cunagin and her husband Kevin of McKee.
Other than his father, Matthew is preceded in death by his aunt Paula Brewer.
Funeral services for Matthew will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 15th, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Brothers Mitchell Baker and Brian Gabbard officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM on Sunday, August 15th, 2021.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Lakes Funeral Home in honor of Matthew.
