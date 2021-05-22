E Pluribus Unum Y’all
Mom opened her change purse by twisting and pushing the round knobs at the top of her little change purse simultaneously. Widening the mouth of the small coin bag gave her access to the jingling disks inside. She extracted enough copper colored coins to go into the palm of each of our small palms, and instructed us to put it in our pockets to keep safe, or if no pocket was available to “hang onto it for dear life” until time to place them into the penny basket. I’m old enough to know that a penny isn’t a big amount of money, but I also know that just like the lady in the Bible who gave two mites while others gave larger sums, the value you give isn’t to be based on your wealth or what you can comfortably contribute, but true value is contributing from your poverty. Giving or contributing shouldn’t be an effort that causes a person to feel pride, but should be a sacrificial effort that brings forth humility. In a family of our size, there were many times those Sunday pennies were a real sacrificial effort.
After accepting the copper coin into the palm of my hand, I carefully looked it over. There above the head of the bearded man called Abe Lincoln, in letters raised to make them better visible, were the words, “In God We Trust.” Pap said there were Pennies around when he was a kid, and they too said “In God We Trust.” That means we’ve been putting our trust in God for a really long time, cause Pap was little back in the middle to late 1910’s. Brother says Abe Lincoln was a President of the United States, and that’s why his face is on the penny. The year the coin was made is also stamped on the front, mine says 1960. Brother’s penny has 1956 printed on it. But they both say we trust in God. Brother says all money says we trust in God. I think that’s good, cause it helps to remind us that even though the money is made and used in America, it’s real value comes from the good that money can cause to happen and the humility it’s use creates.
Turning the coins over, Brother’s penny has the image of wheat stamped on its back. My penny is newer and has a building printed on its back. Brother says the building is called the Lincoln Memorial. The real building is made out of fancy stone and sits in Washington DC where the President lives. Oldest Sister went to visit Washington DC when her graduating class took a trip. Inside the real building is a statue of President Lincoln sitting in a chair. I carefully looked my coin over to see if I could see him sitting in a chair in the stamped image, and indeed, I found him. There he is sitting in his chair underneath the big words that say United States of Merica. Also stamped above the building is some fancy words E pluribus Unum that must be pig Latin, cause the words sound funny, but Brother says it means something about all the 13 states contributing to form a nation, like the three musketeers, one for all, all for one.
Anyway, I clasp my penny tightly in my fist, using care to make sure I don’t drop it or lose it. You see, just like the pledge on the penny about us trusting in God, I think God also trusts us to get the coins to him by dropping them into the basket. And though my donation may seem meager by the standards of some, God understands that it’s not given thru wealth and pride, but given humbly thru sacrifice and love. E pluribus unum y’all from our whole house.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
