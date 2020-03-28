Earl Dean Marcum was born August 8, 1946 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, being 73 years of age. He was the son of the late Talmadge & Pearl (Carr) Marcum.
Earl is survived by his wife, Faye (Van Winkle) Marcum of McKee and by three children, Melissa Marcum, Naomi Marcum (and Mike Pigg) and Talmadge Marcum (and Joy) all of McKee. He is also survived by three siblings, Donald Marcum (and Judy) of McKee, Teddy Botner of New Mexico and Sandra Flannery (and Wayne) of Tyner. Earl was blessed with five grandchildren, Brandon Gabbard, Kayla Gabbard, Blake Marcum, Talynn Marcum and Karlie Marcum and by three great grandchildren, Alissa, Bentley & Camden Sampson.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Tal Martin Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
