On Thursday (October 13, 2022) Gov. Beshear provided an update on Eastern Kentucky stabilization and rebuilding efforts following July’s historic floods. The Governor said the number of fatalities has risen to 43. This increase is due to losses reported out of Letcher and Breathitt counties.
More than $76.5 million in grants have been approved under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individuals and Households Program for 8,050 households. The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Oct. 28. Over $53.7 million has been approved under the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Department for Community Based Services received approval from the federal Food and Nutrition Service to allow flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky to purchase hot food with SNAP benefits until Nov. 1. The counties approved for hot food waivers with SNAP benefits include Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Wolfe and Whitley. For assistance, call 885-306-8959 or go to kynect.ky.gov.
The Governor said that Kentucky State Parks are currently housing 276 people. Since last Thursday, 21 individuals have transitioned out of state parks. Currently, 532 individuals are being housed in 200 travel trailers.
To date, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $10 million from more than 37,000 donors. The Governor highlighted and thanked the Four Roses Distillery, which donated over $320,000. To contribute, click here.
Gov. Beshear also thanked Coach John Calipari and his wife, Ellen, who donated $10,000 to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. This year, the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball annual Blue-White Game will be held in Pikeville at Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena Oct. 22. A $100 donation to the TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov will sponsor a flood survivor to attend the Blue-White Game. All ticket revenue will be donated to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
“Thanks to the University of Kentucky and the men’s basketball program for bringing this game to Eastern Kentucky. The first time the game has left Lexington in over 30 years,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know there will be a big crowd to cheer on the cats and continue to raise money in support recovery in Eastern Kentucky.”
For other information regarding flooding in Eastern Kentucky, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.
