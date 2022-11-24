While Thanksgiving and Christmas are times for giving thanks and appreciating family, friends, and neighbors, let us not forget the less fortunate neighbors in eastern Kentucky that were devastated by flooding not so long ago. Immediately after the disaster, residents of Jackson County sprang into action. McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore and Dana Douglas were among the first helpers to arrive. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin quickly enlisted the woodworking classes at the Jackson County Area Technology Vocational School. With the assistance of donors that supplied materials they constructed several storage buildings that have brought some relief to the flood victims. Wilder recently posted that the Eastern KY flood victims are still in desperate need of children's coats. To help accommodate these great needs Wilder and the staff at the Vocational school put out a donation box at the school to collect anything that could be of use. With the assistance of good community members like Rick and Teresa Powell, these items are being delivered and the victims of the eastern Kentucky flooding know they have not been forgotten by the good citizens of Jackson County.
Gov. Beshear provided an update on Eastern Kentucky’s stabilization and rebuilding efforts following July’s historic floods. More than $88.1 million in grants have been approved under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individuals and Households Program for 8,460 households. Over $55.8 million has been approved under the U.S. Small Business Administration. Disaster Recovery Centers and Multi-Agency Resource Centers are open until Nov. 22.
The Governor said that Kentucky State Parks are now housing 216 people, down eight from last week and down from the 360 people sheltered on Sept. 1. Currently, 660 individuals are being housed in travel trailers. There are 320 travel trailers on site in 10 different locations.
To date, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $12.2 million from more than 41,000 donors. Gov. Beshear highlighted and thanked HCA Healthcare for their donation of $100,000 to the fund. To contribute, click here. For other information regarding flooding in Eastern Kentucky, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.
Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky Emergency Management received two letters approving 13 Perry County properties for FEMA’s property acquisition program. This is a voluntary program, the purpose of which is to prevent the loss of life and property from future floods. The project will protect the community from the direct impact of severe storm events and provide a long-term solution to existing and future hazardous conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.