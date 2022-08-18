Eastern Kentucky Flood Update (August 18, 2022)
Fatalities
Gov. Beshear said there are 39 confirmed fatalities in five counties:
- 8 in Breathitt;
- 2 in Clay;
- 19 in Knott;
- 3 in Letcher; and
- 7 in Perry.
Missing Persons
Two people remain missing from Breathitt County – Vanessa Baker, a 60-year-old woman and Nancy Cundiff, a 29-year-old woman – both from the Lost Creek Community. If you have any information about either of these individuals, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069.
Shelters
There are 455 people being housed in state parks, churches, schools and community centers. Kentucky State Parks are currently housing 319 people.
Travel Trailers
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has delivered 94 travel trailers to four sites: Jenny Wiley State Park, Carr Creek State Park, Mine Made Campground and Crockettsville Campground. Individuals seeking emergency sheltering in travel trailers can find more information and register at governor.ky.gov/FloodResources or call 502-234-1225 to register.
Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
The total number of donations is 34,157 and the donated amount stands at $6,715,099. A total of 39 funeral payments have been dispersed totaling $390,000. To donate online, visit TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov.
Power Outages
All wireless providers are reporting full restoration. 95% of power outages were restored as of Aug. 4. There are currently 74 outages, down from 27,000 on July 29.
Water Outages
Drinking Water: 2,634 service connections are without water, down from 40,000 on July 28; and 22,371 service connections are under a Boil Water Advisory, down from 46,000 on July 28.
FEMA
More than $42 million in grants have been approved under the FEMA Individuals and Households Program for 5,267 households:
- This includes nearly $32.4 million in Housing Assistance grants to homeowners to bring their damaged properties to a sanitary and habitable condition; and
- $8 million in Other Needs Assistance provides grants to provide applicants for immediate needs such as medical and dental expenses, moving and storage, funeral costs and childcare.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces, and we’re going to try to further drill down on the different buckets. How many are pending, how many have been denied, how many have been denied and then later approved, what are the reasons,” Gov. Beshearsaid. “We are getting more transparency and more numbers. I will help us to be good advocates and it will help families to know the additional work they need to do.”
In addition to a Disaster Recovery Center, Kentuckians can also apply through FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, on their mobile app and by calling 800-621-3362. Two Mobile Registration Centers are now open in Magoffin and Owsley counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To see the locations, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources. Gov. Beshear encouraged those who have been approved for assistance to sign up for direct deposit with FEMA. Call FEMA at 800-621-3362 (FEMA) to sign up for electronic deposits.
Roadways and Bridges Update
100% of assessments on public bridges have been completed, with 1,098 bridges inventoried: 75 bridges have been identified for replacement, and an additional 75 bridges have been identified as needing repair.
Debris
As of Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1,199 loads of debris have been removed. Flood victims needing debris to be picked up can place most types of debris on state and county rights-of-way in front of their houses, sorted into piles of different types of debris: construction and demolition materials; electronic items; household hazardous material in non-leak containers; household appliances; and vegetative debris. Victims that need help having debris moved to rights-of-way can call Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster at 606-268-0896. Cleanup of flood debris from creeks and streams is expected to begin this Saturday, Aug. 20.
Crisis and Behavioral Health Support for Flood Victims
Gov. Beshear announced that there are 32 crisis counselors in the areas impacted by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Crisis counseling teams will work through the local Community Mental Health Centers to provide support and awareness. Since Aug. 3, 2,413 crisis and behavioral health contacts have been made by center staff and Kentucky Crisis Counseling Team members on the ground in Eastern Kentucky. They are stationed at DRCs, shelters and other congregant locations, as well as going door-to-door to raise awareness of available resources. For more information, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Tuesday, Gov. Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman donated blood at an American Red Cross blood drive in the Capitol Rotunda.
“We are going through some incredibly tough times in Kentucky, and the importance of donating blood has never been higher,” Gov. Beshear said. “One way that we can make sure we are there for those who were there for us is to ensure we have a blood supply in this country that is there and ready to help those that experience physical trauma during one of these disasters.”
This summer, the American Red Cross faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations. This has led to a 20% drop in the blood supply. This decline may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves. During the event, the Governor encouraged Kentuckians to visit RedCrossBlood.org to find a blood drive or donation location near them and to donate blood to help those in need.
