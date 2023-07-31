I find myself uttering the phrase “Let it eat” with some frequency. Although I lack nothing is the food consumption area I’m not referring to feeding my face. Unless of course you have high quality beef brisket or such. In that case it can be interpreted however you choose. Let it eat was a portion of a saying with origins tracing to my buddy referring to riding a dirt bike. He would say something along the lines of “Reach up there and get a handful of it (throttle) and let it eat.” I’ll sling it around with my boys often.
Certain sections of our dirt bike trails open up and become straights. These are stretches to let it eat. It covers an array of situations where it’s time to open it up. It’s a close synopsis of my life in many ways and how I choose to live it. You will rarely catch glimpses of my personal life via social media. You won’t see me creating or airing personal grievances or drama on the trusty inter-web. It’s not that my life. My life will likely never be confused with a fairy tale. In many ways it’s a barstool worthy country song. I simply don’t worry myself with miniscule bumps in life’s road. I live a simplistic life. I may at any point pass on work to fish. I’m not above trouncing into work with water from the local river oozing from my shoes. Material things have never driven me and they still fall short.
I, like any man, like a few toys but aren’t owned by them. I have a plan for every situation and no real daily plans simultaneously. I care about a small group of people and even fewer things. Of those few people and things I am ferociously loyal and protective. I refuse to become bogged down in the daily grind of life. I intend to enjoy life and lead my boys by example. Sometimes it’s as simple as looking ahead, reaching up, grabbing a handful of life and let it eat.
