Ebb Hisel was born March 10, 1930, in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond at the age of 92. He was the son of the late Dorsie & Aretha (Evans) Hisel.
Ebb is survived by four children, Darrell (Marachita) Hisel, Bonnie Million, and Kimberly (Dale) Wood all of McKee and Pamela (Roger) Hayes of Tyner. He is also survived by four siblings, Monroe Hisel, Burlin Hisel and Roberta Carpenter all of McKee and Linda Sue Isaacs of Baltimore, Maryland. Ebb is also survived by the following grandchildren, Stephen (Shannon) Hisel, Holly Johnson, Heather (Matt) Kirby, Rachel Cassetta, and Austin Hayes and four great grandchildren, Olivia Cassetta, Abigail Hisel, Rhett Kirby and Eason Kirby.
In addition to his parents, Ebb was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna (Johnson) Hisel; two grandsons, Adam Hisel and Dylan Hayes and by two sisters, Eudele Rogers and Faye Sparks.
Funeral services were held 1:00 PM Monday, July 4, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Stephan Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Isaacs & Reed Cemetery. Pallbearers: Roger Hayes, Austin Hayes, Stephen Hisel, Dale Wood, Matt Kirby and Richard McKinney. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
