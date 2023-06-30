Eddie Carl Miller was born June 10, 1949, in Clay County and departed this life Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his residence in Tyner at the age of 74. He was the son of the late Roy & Leathie (Pennington) Miller.
Eddie is survived by the love of his life, Patsy (York) Miller of Tyner and by one son, Brian Miller of Tyner. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Kimberly Cruse, James Henry Carl Miller and Melanie Grace Miller and by one great granddaughter, Amelia Ann Cruse. Eddie is also survived by the following siblings, David (Sandy) Miller of Tyner, Dennis Miller of Sand Gap, Herbert (Cheryl) Miller of Tyner, Thelma (TJ) Estes of Columbia, Betty (Walt) Cottongim of Covington and Judy (Ronnie) Witt of McKee.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was also preceded in death by a son, Rodney Miller.
Eddie was a member of the Horse Creek Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Reed officiating. Burial to follow in the Wilson Cemetery in Clay County. Pallbearers: Eddie Dwayne Robinson, Boyd Brian Miller, Christopher Cottongim, Clint Miller, James H. C. Miller, Braxton Wilson, Don Hubbard & Carl Gilbert. Honorary pallbearers: Ronald Witt, Walt Cottongim and James Ward. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
