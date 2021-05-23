Eddie Ray Sturgill was born July 9, 1965 in Harrison, Ohio and departed this life Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence, being 55 years of age. He was the son of the late Raymond & Betty (Conn) Sturgill.
Eddie is survived by two daughters, Jessica Sturgill (Andres Hidalgo) of Naples, Florida and Tiffany Sturgill (Levi Smith) of Rogersville, Tennessee. He is also survived by a brother, Willie (Karina) Sturgill of Naples, Florida and by three sisters, Belinda “Shelley” (Jason) Davis of Annville, Tammy (Jeremy) Adams of Whitesburg and Amy (John) O’Rourke of Whitesburg. Eddie was blessed with four grandchildren Hailey, Mason, Jackson and Huntlee.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Whitco Pentecostal Faith Tabernacle in Whitesburg with Bro. John Conn , Bro. Billy Conn and Bro. Darren Cunagin officiating. Burial to follow in the Odadiah Fields Cemetery in Letcher County. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
