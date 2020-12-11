Edna Marie Bray was born June 23, 1954 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, December 3, 2020, being 66 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Roy & Betty (Carpenter) Clark.
Marie is survived by four children, Conley Jason Bray (Tina) of Berea, Connie Huff (Ricky) of Tyner, Tonya Marshall (Scott) of Gray Hawk and Sharon Bowling (special friend James) of Gray Hawk. She is also survived by a sister, Sallie Martin of Brodhead and by three brothers, Dennis Clark of Annville, Milton Clark of Deputy, IN and Jimmy Clark of Rockcastle County. Marie was blessed with seven grandchildren, Joshua Kincaid, Ricky Huff Jr., Cassie Kincaid, Lyndsey Bowling, Tanner Huff, Brooke Bray and Connor Huff and by a great grandchild, Preslee Payne.
In addition to her husband, Marie was also preceded in death by her husband, Conley Bray; sisters, Corina Clark, Gertrude Clark and by the following brothers, Russell Ford, Cullen, Stanley, John Thomas, Leroy and Henry Clark.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Ford officiating. Burial to follow in the Gipson & York Cemetery. Pallbearers: Ricky Huff Jr., Tanner Huff, Joshua Kincaid, Scott Marshall, Treston Clark, James Jenson, Conner Clark and John Payne. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.